The Audible: Daniel Kilgore And Kiko Alonso

Newly signed center Daniel Kilgore joins Bo as this week's featured interview (starts at 8:17). Then the guys get a surprise when linebacker Kiko Alonso makes a special guest appearance to talk about his offseason and his upcoming trip to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria efforts (27:45). Then stick around to hear your fan questions on this week's State Of The Dolphins (47:30).