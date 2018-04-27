The Audible: Draft Night

Weren't able to make it to the 2018 NFL Draft party presented by Publix? Don't worry because we've got you covered with analysis on the Dolphins first round selection of DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (Starts at 27:38). Also make sure to check out exclusive interviews with Dolphins players DT Davon Godchaux and WR DeVante Parker (Starts at 15:06) as well as DB's Walt Aikens and Bobby McCain (Starts at 33:47). Also make sure to check out an entertaining conversation with a couple of Dolphins greats when DB Pat Surtain and RB Tony Nathan (Starts at 4:24) stop by the set.