The Audible: February 1st, 2017

In today's edition of The Audible presented by Aquafina, Host Kim Bokamper is joined by Harvey Greene and former Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison as they discuss former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor's chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Make sure to tune in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 on Dolphins.com, the Miami Dolphins App and Periscope for the latest inside access.