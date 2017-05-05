Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »

Videos

Auto Play On Off
Link
RSS
Posted:

Asiata: "I'm Very Excited To Be Here"

Dolphins fifth round pick Isaac Asiata met with the media to discuss his excitement level of being a Miami Dolphin. Hear why Asiata felt like he arrived home when he walked into the building.
Advertisement