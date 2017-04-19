Up Next
Dolphins Daily: April 19th, 2017

Dolphins cheerleader, Alexander, is your host on today's Dolphins Daily. Checkout the Dolphins pre-draft press conference, a 1-On-1 with tight end Julius Thomas and more.
