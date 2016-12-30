Up Next
Dolphins Daily: December 30th, 2016

Former Dolphin, Sam Madison, is your host on today's Dolphins Daily. Watch as he previews the Dolphins regular season finale against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
