Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »

Videos

Auto Play On Off
Link
RSS
Posted:

Harris: "Just Learning The System"

Dolphins first round pick Charles Harris met with the media to discuss his excitement level of being a Miami Dolphin. Hear what he hopes to learn from the guys on the defensive line.
Advertisement