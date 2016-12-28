Up Next
Landry: "We Got The Home Field Advantage"

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry met with reporters Wednesday afternoon in Davie. Hear what Landry had to say about the Dolphins wide receivers as well as the defensive matchup against the Patriots.
