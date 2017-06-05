Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »

Videos

Auto Play On Off
Link
RSS
Posted:

Tankersley: "I Just Have To Learn"

Dolphins rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley met with the media to discuss day seven of OTA's. Hear what the DB had to say about NFL practices and what he's learning from the vets.
Advertisement