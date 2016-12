The Audible: December 28th, 2016

In today's edition of The Audible presented by Aquafina, Host Kim Bokamper is joined by Dolphins columnist Andy Cohen to discuss Saturday's win over the Buffalo Bills as well as the Dolphins first playoff berth since 2008. Make sure to tune in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 on Dolphins.com, the Miami Dolphins App and Periscope for the latest inside access.