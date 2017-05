The Audible: May 10th, 2017

On today's edition of The Audible, host Sam Madison is joined by Associate Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi. Hear what Coach Rizzi had to say about the rookie class as well as all the latest news and notes. Make sure to tune in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 on Dolphins.com, the Miami Dolphins App and Periscope for the latest inside access.