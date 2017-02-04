2017 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Mock drafts already have begun popping up, and those constantly will be updated until the 2017 NFL draft arrives April 28.
The Dolphins have the 22nd overall pick as the result of their 10-6 finish in 2016, and a survey of 12 mock drafts shows little agreement in terms of the prospect they will select but more so when it comes to what the focus should be.
Nine of the 12 mock drafts currently have the Dolphins selecting a defensive player in the first round and the three offensive choices all were tight ends.
In fact, tight end O.J. Howard of Alabama is the only player mentioned more than once in the 12 mock drafts surveyed.
On defense, the choices were split among two defensive ends, two edge players, three linebackers and two cornerbacks.
Here’s the rundown of the 12 national mock drafts, along with the comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: LB Haason Reddick, Temple
“Coming off an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, Reddick is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. He has the athleticism to play in space on first and second down, and the talent to rush from the edge on third. Sounds exactly like something the Dolphins could use.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
“Watt isn't as freaky as his older brother, J.J., but he is a very good football player. He is ultra-versatile, athletic and instinctive.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan
“The team's primary pass rushers (
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
“Howard can be a safety valve for
Rob Rang, CBSSports.com: TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
“With current tight ends
Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
“There are glaring needs on defense for the Dolphins, but an athletic tight end like Howard would do wonders for the Miami offense.”
Mel Kiper, ESPN: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida
“As a steady and reliable linebacker with a nose for the football, Davis' versatility stands out. He could play inside or outside linebacker at the next level, though he's not a guy who will get 10 sacks on the outside in a 3-4. He can be an every-down guy."
Chris Burke, SI.com: CB Sidney Jones, Washington
“The Dolphins may want to stand pat at corner (at least early in the draft) —
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: EDGE player, Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: EDGE player, Charles Harris, Missouri
“Miami went on a nice playoff run in 2016, but there were some concerns up front beyond DT
Eric Galko, Sporting News: DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
“The Dolphins relied on Cam Wake to generate their pass rush without Olivier Vernon, and Mario Williams was a bit of a letdown in 2016. Thomas is a versatile interior and outside rusher who can fit any defense Miami wants to use …”
Jason McIntyre, TheBigLead.com: CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama
“Humphrey started the season with a tipped pick-6 against USC. The Dolphins needs feel similar to the Redskins, Raiders and Falcons — the offense is impressive, but the defense needs work.”