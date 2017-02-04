2017 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With Senior Bowl week now in the books, draft season is in full swing and about to get more intense in the coming weeks and months.Mock drafts already have begun popping up, and those constantly will be updated until the 2017 NFL draft arrives April 28.The Dolphins have the 22nd overall pick as the result of their 10-6 finish in 2016, and a survey of 12 mock drafts shows little agreement in terms of the prospect they will select but more so when it comes to what the focus should be.Nine of the 12 mock drafts currently have the Dolphins selecting a defensive player in the first round and the three offensive choices all were tight ends.In fact, tight end O.J. Howard of Alabama is the only player mentioned more than once in the 12 mock drafts surveyed.On defense, the choices were split among two defensive ends, two edge players, three linebackers and two cornerbacks.Here’s the rundown of the 12 national mock drafts, along with the comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.“Coming off an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, Reddick is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. He has the athleticism to play in space on first and second down, and the talent to rush from the edge on third. Sounds exactly like something the Dolphins could use.”“Watt isn't as freaky as his older brother, J.J., but he is a very good football player. He is ultra-versatile, athletic and instinctive.”“The team's primary pass rushers (and) are on the back side of their careers. Charlton would add some speed, athleticism, and sizzle as a 3-4 rusher.”“Howard can be a safety valve forand a good run blocker on the edge.”“With current tight endsandeach in the final year of their contracts, the Dolphins will certainly be looking for help at the position and could be too intrigued with the athletic upside of the local product, Njoku, to let him leave town.”“There are glaring needs on defense for the Dolphins, but an athletic tight end like Howard would do wonders for the Miami offense.”“As a steady and reliable linebacker with a nose for the football, Davis' versatility stands out. He could play inside or outside linebacker at the next level, though he's not a guy who will get 10 sacks on the outside in a 3-4. He can be an every-down guy."“The Dolphins may want to stand pat at corner (at least early in the draft) —’s contract doesn’t become fully expendable until 2018, and youngstersandhave shown promise. On the flip side, Jones is an impressive, physical cover man, essentially a more complete version of Howard.”“Miami went on a nice playoff run in 2016, but there were some concerns up front beyond DTand DE Cameron Wake. Harris adds a pass-rushing threat after finishing 12th among the nation’s edge rushers with an 88.2 pass-rush grade. Armed with the best spin move in college football, Harris has been one of the nation’s best pass rushers the last two years, though there is some work to be done to improve his work in the run game.”“The Dolphins relied on Cam Wake to generate their pass rush without Olivier Vernon, and Mario Williams was a bit of a letdown in 2016. Thomas is a versatile interior and outside rusher who can fit any defense Miami wants to use …”“Humphrey started the season with a tipped pick-6 against USC. The Dolphins needs feel similar to the Redskins, Raiders and Falcons — the offense is impressive, but the defense needs work.”