2017 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: CB Tre’Davious White, LSU

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: LB Hasson Reddick, Temple

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Todd McShay, ESPN: LB Hasson Reddick, Temple

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Chris Burke, SI.com: OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Eric Galko, Sporting News: DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State

Peter Schrager, FOXSports.com: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus: DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State

A new favorite has emerged when it comes to national mock drafts’ projection for the Dolphins’ first-round pick: Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp.Lamp, who played tackle at WKU but is projected to move to guard in the NFL, was named on five of 16 national mock drafts whose latest updates came out within the last few weeks.Lamp was one of nine college prospects linked to the Dolphins among those 16 mock drafts, and one of only two on offense. The other was Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.The other 10 predictions were on the Dolphins selecting a defensive player, with seven prospects sharing the votes. Along with Lamp, the other prospects to get mentioned in connection with the Dolphins more than once were Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton and Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis.One big change from the previous round of mock drafts involved University of Miami tight end David Njoku, who wasn’t linked to the Dolphins once after being mentioned three times last time. Temple linebacker Hasson Reddick went from being “mocked” as the Dolphins first-round pick three times to only once.The Dolphins have the 22nd overall pick as the result of their 10-6 finish in 2016.For the third consecutive time, the only positions not mentioned as first-round selections for the Dolphins were quarterback, wide receiver, tackle, center and defensive tackle, as well as kicking specialists.Here’s the rundown of the 16 national mock drafts, along with the comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.White has top-notch feet and can mirror and match with the best of them. Miami is light at cornerback; White should be able to step in and be an immediate third corner with a chance to win a starting spot in camp.Peppers has the versatility to line up in three different spots on the Dolphins' defense. The addition ofshouldn't deter Miami from pursuing Peppers.andwill appreciate Lamp's tenacity inside.Miami can play him at outside linebacker on run downs and defensive end on passing downs.Trading away starting left tackle Branden Albert (to Jacksonville) says a lot about the Dolphins' confidence in last year's first round pick. While Tunsil should have no problem re-acclimating to tackle after starring at left guard last season, his absence inside could be an issue. Lamp looks like a plug and play solution after a seamless transition inside to guard at the Senior Bowl.The Dolphins will be looking to add another pass rush option in the draft and Charlton is an ascending prospect that can be groomed behindThe Dolphins will be looking to add another pass rush option in the draft and Charlton is an ascending prospect that can be groomed behind Cameron Wake.This team was most successful when the offensive line clicked and the Dolphins opened up for Jay Ajayi, so why not double down and get another body on the interior with Laremy Tunsil kicking out to tackle?Howard is still on the board for the Dolphins this time around. Adding him to an underrated stable of passing game weapons would help Ryan Tannehill take advantage of the Jay Ajayi-led ground game.Charlton, who has drawn comparisons to Chandler Jones, racked up 14 sacks the past two seasons, and his ability to get after the passer would fill an obvious void on a Dolphins team that ranked 31st in pass rush a year ago.Reddick has absolutely crushed the pre-draft process. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, showing that he has the speed, change-of-direction skills and instincts to play an off-the-ball linebacker role in the pros. And then he posted elite numbers at the combine (4.52 40 and 11-foot-1 broad jump). It would now be an upset if he fell out of Round 1.Laremy Tunsil's expected move to left tackle leaves an opening at guard, and Lamp is the best guard in the draft. He also could move over to right tackle or slide in at center, and his versatility is a plus. Though Lamp (6-4, 309) played in Conference USA, he has the traits to step in and play immediately next season. Miami also could be in play for a linebacker, even withlocked into a new deal. Florida's Jarrad Davis makes some sense.Lamp could sneak into the top 15, because of how prepared he looks as a possible Day One starter. This is a more appropriate range. The Dolphins’ guard spots are a mess, and Lamp might even be able to push for time at tackle.I’ve been touting Willis as a top-32 player for a while, and his NFL Combine performance proved his worth. The Dolphins have invested in their offense, and they’ll likely use the draft to add to the defense.I had Conley going in the first round back in January and caught some heat for it online. After the Combine, he’s getting that first-round love everywhere. The Ohio State defensive backfield was loaded, and though Lattimore and Hooker got all the attention, this man can play. A 6-0, 195-pound physical cornerback, he has NFL size and did the job when filling in for Eli Apple in 2015 and stepping up in 2016 as a starter.Willis was the nation’s top-graded edge defender in 2016 and he backed up his on-field performance with an exceptional showing at the NFL combine. He has the burst to challenge to the edge, leading to 15 sacks, eight QB hits, and 57 hurries on 524 rushes in 2016 and he’s a good fit in Miami where they have a strong veteran presence at defensive end with Cameron Wake and, but they’re in desperate need of youth at the position.