2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Offensive Line Draft History

The Dolphins have been consistent in drafting offensive linemen, to the point where they have picked at least one every single year.All told, the Dolphins have selected 112 offensive linemen in their 51 drafts, more picks than for any other position.became last year the 11th offensive lineman selected in the first round by the Dolphins, making it the most popular position in Round 1 after the O-line had been tied with the defensive line. The other 10 first-round picks along the offensive line were tackle Doug Crusan in 1968, tackle Darryl Carlton in 1975, tackle Jon Giesler in 1979, guard Roy Foster in 1982, tackle Richmond Webb in 1990, tackle Billy Milner in 1995, guard/tackle Vernon Carey in 2004, tackle Jake Long in 2008, center/guardin 2011 and tackle Ja’Wuan James in 2014.Additionally, the Dolphins have selected eight offensive linemen in the second round: centers Dwight Stephenson, Tim Ruddy and Samson Satele; guards Jeff Toews, Keith Sims and Andrew Greene; and tackles Todd Wade and Jonathan Martin.The Dolphins have selected an offensive lineman in one of the first three rounds six of the past seven years — John Jerry in 2010, Pouncey in 2011, Martin in 2012, Dallas Thomas in 2013, James and Billy Turner in 2014 and Tunsil last year.