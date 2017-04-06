2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins QB Situation

The Dolphins’ quarterback situation has been very stable in recent years, and it’s more of the same as we approach the 2017 NFL draft.Starterand backuphave occupied the top two spots since the 2012 season and the expectation is that they once again will be first and second on the depth chart when the 2017 regular season kicks off in September.The Dolphins drafted, a Fort Lauderdale native who played at Western Kentucky, in the seventh round last year and they re-signed him to a future contract in January after spent all but one week of his rookie season on the practice squad.The team added a fourth quarterback Wednesday when they signed David Fales, a 2014 sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. Fales made his NFL regular season debut in the Bears’ final game of 2016 when he completed 2 of 5 passes for 22 yards in a loss against the Minnesota Vikings.Head coach Adam Gase said about the Dolphins quarterbacks at the owners meetings in Phoenix the last week of March: “I do like the situation that we’ve got going on right now at our place.”