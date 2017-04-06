2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Quarterback Draft History

The Dolphins ended a three-year run without drafting a quarterback when they selectedfrom Western Kentucky in the seventh round last year.He became the 28th quarterback drafted by the Dolphins, a figure that includes four streaks of three consecutive years or more taking a player at that position.The Dolphins selected a quarterback every year from 1971-76, from 1978-81, from 1986-88 and from 2007-09 when John Beck, Chad Henne and Pat White all were taken in the second round.The longest run without the Dolphins drafting a quarterback is five years, which has happened twice (1993-97 and 2002-06).The team has used a first-round pick on a quarterback three times — Hall of Famer Bob Griese fourth overall in 1967, Hall of Famer Dan Marino 27th overall in 1983 and current startereighth overall in 2012.Interestingly, the Dolphins have never selected a quarterback in the third round.The only school to produce more than one Dolphins draft pick at quarterback is LSU. The Dolphins selected David Woodley from that school in the eighth round in 1980 and Jeff Wickersham in the 10th round in 1986.