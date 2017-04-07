2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Running Back Draft History

The Dolphins are on a little bit of a run when it comes to running backs and the draft, having selected a player at that position five times in the past six years.The latest was, taken in Round 3 last spring. He followed(2015), Mike Gillislee (2013), Lamar Miller (2012) and Daniel Thomas (2011).Including fullbacks, the Dolphins have selected 78 running backs through the years, starting with Jim Grabowski in the AFL draft of 1966.Grabowski is one of seven running backs taken in the first round by the Dolphins, along with Larry Csonka (1968), David Overstreet (1981), Lorenzo Hampton (1985), Sammie Smith (1989), John Avery (1998) and Ronnie Brown (2005).Perhaps surprisingly, the school of choice for Dolphins running backs in the draft has been Arkansas State, where Miami landed 1970s draft picks Calvin Harrell, Benny Shepherd, Stan Winfrey and Leroy Harris.More recently, the Dolphins have favored running backs from Florida State with the selections of Smith in 1989, Travis Minor in 2001 and Lorenzo Booker in 2007.Ajayi became last season the sixth running back drafted by the Dolphins who went on to earn at least one Pro Bowl invitation, a list that includes all three members of the Super Bowl backfield of the early 1970s — Csonka, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris. The other two are Brown and Andra Franklin.