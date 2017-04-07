2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Running Back Situation

There’s perhaps no position on the Dolphins roster that’s come a longer way since this time last year than running back thanks to the 2016 performances ofandIn fact, Head Coach Adam Gase’s biggest dilemma at the position just might be how to best utilize his top three guys to get the most out of each.Ajayi broke out in his second season with his three 200-yard rushing performances and earned a Pro Bowl invitation; Williams took yet another step in his development and made big plays in a backup role; and Drake showed big-play ability in limited action.Gase said in the offseason he also was intrigued by the potential ofand, both of whom ended last season on the practice squad before being signed to future contracts in January.The Dolphins brought in Arian Foster last July as an established veteran who could provide leadership as well as some stability at the position, but the running game thrived even after he retired in October because of continuing injury problems.There’s no such need to bring in a veteran this summer because the running back position appears in great shape heading into the draft.The Dolphins still don’t have a fullback on the roster.