2017 NFL Draft Preview: Dolphins Tight End Situation

The Dolphins have undergone a transformation at tight end this offseason perhaps more significant than at any position on the roster.
Two-time Pro Bowl selection Julius Thomas
was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Anthony Fasano
was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans, and they replaced the top two tight ends from last season — Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims.
Cameron retired in the offseason because of injury concerns after ending last season on IR, while Sims signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
The one holdover who saw considerable action last season is MarQueis Gray
, who won a training camp battle for the No. 3 spot and was rewarded with a contract extension toward the end of the 2016 season. Thomas Duarte
returns after being a 2016 seventh-round pick and ending the season on the active roster after earning an in-season promotion from the practice squad. The other tight end on the roster is Chris Pantale
, who was signed in the offseason.
Dominique Jones, who ended last season on the active roster, was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and therefore became an unrestricted free agent. He had not signed with any team as of Wednesday morning.