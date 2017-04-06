2017 NFL Draft Preview: Quarterback Prospects

The top quarterback choice varies from week to week or from analyst to analyst, although the consensus top three are Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina, Deshaun Watson from Clemson and Patrick Mahomes II from Texas Tech.

Quarterbacks usually are heavily featured in the conversation when it comes to trying to project the top overall pick in the draft, but that’s necessarily the case this year.



One reason is the presence of ultra-blue-chip defensive end prospect Myles Garrett, who is considered almost a sure thing to go No. 1 overall. Another is the lack of a clearly defined No. 1 prospect at the quarterback position.



Trubisky is a solid dual threat at quarterback, but he operated almost exclusively out of the shotgun at UNC; Watson is a proven winner who excelled in the BCS title game against Alabama the last two years, but his downfield accuracy has been questioned; Mahomes is a gifted athlete but he’s been criticized for going off script too quickly and playing a playground style.



The next group of quarterbacks include Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, a couple of transfers — Davis Webb, who went from Texas Tech to California, and Nathan Peterman, who went from Tennessee to Pitt — along with Brad Kaaya from the University of Miami.



After a record-low seven quarterbacks were drafted in 2015, the number jumped to 15 last spring. There’s a chance the latter figure could be matched this year, but it’s probably safer to expect the number to fall somewhere between those of the last two years.



2017 QB DRAFT CLASS BREAKDOWN



Top of the class: Mitchell Trubinsky, North Carolina; Deshaun Watson, Clemson; Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech; DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame; Davis Webb, California



Top small-school prospects: Alex Torgersen, Pennsylvania; Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin



NFL family ties: Iowa’s C.J. Beathard is the grandson of former Dolphins general manager Bobby Beathard. …Mississippi’s Chad Kelly is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.



Florida-based prospects: The University of Miami’s Brad Kaaya is expected to be selected in the middle rounds. … Pittsburgh’s Nathan Peterman is a native of Jacksonville.



Prospects with unusual size for the position: DeShone Kizer (6-4, 233); Patrick Towles, Boston College (6-5, 241)