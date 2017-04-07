2017 NFL Draft Preview: Running Back Prospects

After two years without a running back selected in the first round, Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon broke the streak in 2015 and Ezekiel Elliott was the fourth overall selection last year. It’s practically a given we’ll see another running back taken in the first round April 27, it’s likely there’ll be two and there’s certainly a chance there could be three.
Leonard Fournette from LSU is viewed in some circles as a prospect on par with Elliott and Adrian Peterson when he entered the NFL out of the University of Oklahoma. Dalvin Cook from Florida State and Christian McCaffrey from Stanford also are considered highly touted prospects, though not everyone agrees about who among the two should be selected first.
Joe Mixon from the University of Oklahoma has first-round ability, though he’s not likely to be selected in that round because of a much-publicized (complete with video) off-the-field incident involving him striking a woman. Exactly where Mixon falls in the draft is among the interesting storylines at running back.
Alvin Kamara from Tennessee is considered likely to be selected on the second night of the draft (Rounds 2-3) and he could be joined in that distinction by a number of running backs, such as Marlon Mack from South Florida, Kareem Hunt from Toledo, Wayne Gallman from Clemson and Samaje Perine from Oklahoma.
A total of 33 running backs, including two fullbacks, were invited to the scouting combine.
Last year, 23 running backs and fullbacks were taken in the draft, starting with Elliott and ending with Zac Brooks with the 247th overall pick in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks.
Top of the class: Leonard Fournette, LSU; Dalvin Cook, Florida State; Christian McCaffrey, Stanford; Alvin Kamara, Tennessee; Joe Mixon, Oklahoma; Marlon Mack, South Florida
Top small-school prospects: Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T; De’Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina; Tyvis Smith, Northern Iowa
NFL family ties: Christian McCaffrey is the son of former Denver Broncos and New York Giants wide receiver Ed McCaffrey; Appalachian State’s Marcus Cox is the cousin of longtime New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest; Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
Prospects with Florida connections: Along with Cook and Mack, other running back prospects from Florida schools include Joseph Yearby from the University of Miami and Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson.
Prospects with unusual size for the position: Leonard Fournette (6-0, 240); Joe Mixon (6-1, 228); Samaje Perine, Oklahoma (5-11, 233); D’Onta Foreman, Texas (6-0, 233); Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State (5-8, 176); De’Angelo Henderson (5-7, 208); Tarik Cohen (5-6, 179)