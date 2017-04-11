2017 NFL Draft Preview: Tight End Prospects

There could be two tight ends taken in the first round this year, something that hasn’t happened since 2006.

The tight end position is making a comeback this year when it comes to the draft.



No tight end was taken in the first round the past two drafts, but that is practically a given to change this year because of Alabama’s O.J. Howard, who’s actually considered a potential top 10 pick. In fact, there could be two tight ends taken in the first round this year, something that hasn’t happened since 2006. The other candidate being David Njoku from the University of Miami.



Something else that hasn’t happened since 2006 is seeing five tight ends get selected before the end of Round 2, and there’s a decent chance that also could happen this year thanks to Mississippi’s Evan Engram, South Alabama’s Gerald Everett and Drake’s Adam Shaheen, with Clemson’s Jordan Leggett as an outside possibility.



The list doesn’t even include Michigan’s Jake Butt, who was considered a potential late-first-round pick until he sustained a torn ACL in the Orange Bowl Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. He now figures to get drafted in the middle or late rounds with the understanding the start of his NFL career could be delayed.



The tight end position also features its share of prospects from non-power conferences, such as Shaheen, Everett, Michael Roberts from Toledo, Eric Saubert from Drake and Jonnu Smith from Florida International University.



A total of 11 tight ends were taken in the 2016 draft, starting with Arkansas’ Hunter Henry with the fourth pick in the second round and ending with Beau Sandland with the 252nd overall pick in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers.



There were 19 tight ends invited to take part in the 2017 scouting combine.



2017 TE DRAFT CLASS BREAKDOWN



Top of the class: O.J. Howard, Alabama; David Njoku, Miami (Fla.); Evan Engram, Mississippi; Gerald Everett, South Alabama; Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech; Jake Butt, Michigan



Top small-school prospects: Gerald Everett; Adam Shaheen, Ashland; Antony Auclair, Laval (Canada); Eric Saubert, Drake; Jonathan Dorsey, Alabama A&M



NFL family ties: Iowa’s George Kittle is the cousin of Denver Broncos tight end Henry Kreiger-Coble.



Prospects with Florida connections: Along with Njoku, another of the 19 tight ends at the combine was Florida International’s Jonnu Smith. … Clemson’s Jordan Leggett is from Navarre, located in the Florida Panhandle.



Prospects with unusual size for the position: Evan Engram (6-3, 234); Adam Shaheen (6-6, 278); Bucky Hodges (6-6, 257); Antony Auclair (6-6, 254); Robert Tonyan, Indiana State (6-5, 220); Jonathan Dorsey (6-6, 225); Pharaoh Brown, Oregon (6-6, 255)