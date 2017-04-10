2017 NFL Draft Preview: Wide Receiver Prospects

Last year, 31 wide receivers were taken in the draft, starting with Corey Coleman taken at No. 15 overall by the Cleveland Browns and ending with Kenny Lawler with the 243rd overall pick in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2017 NFL draft is considered very deep at a lot of positions, but wide receiver isn’t necessarily one of those.



Because of the continued emphasis on the passing game and fast-paced offenses in college football, wide receivers with eye-catching stats are becoming more prevalent in the draft.



Among those who fit that criteria this year are Corey Davis from Western Michigan, Mike Williams from Clemson and East Carolina’s Zay Jones, who set NCAA career records for receptions and receiving yards and happens to be the son of former Dolphins linebacker Robert Jones.



Another top prospect is Washington’s John Ross, who ran a blistering 4.22 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.



Davis, Williams and Ross are considered the three most likely first-round selections among wide receivers. Four wide receivers were taken in the first round last year after six were taken in 2015.



Among the most intriguing prospects at the position is Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel, a speedster who was used in a Percy Harvin type of role by the Buckeyes, and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp, who went from an overlooked high school recruit to the most prolific wide receiver in FCS history.



A total of 58 wide receivers were invited to the 2017 scouting combine, including three from Florida State — Travis Rudolph, Kermit Whitfield and Bobo Wilson.



2017 WR DRAFT CLASS BREAKDOWN



Top of the class: Mike Williams, Clemson; Corey Davis, Western Michigan; John Ross, Washington; Curtis Samuel, Ohio State; JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC; Dede Westbrook



Top small-school prospects: Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington; Robert Davis, Georgia State; Krishawn Hogan, Marian (Ind.)



NFL family ties: East Carolina’s Zay Jones is the son of former Dolphins linebacker Robert Jones.



Prospects with Florida connections: Combine participants from Florida schools included South Florida’s Rodney Adams, Miami’s Stacy Coley, and Florida State’s Travis Rudolph, Kermit Whitfield and Bobo Wilson. … Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie is a native of Miami.



Prospects with unusual size for the position: Ryan Switzer, North Carolina (5-8, 181); Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech (5-8, 181); Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia (5-7, 173); Michael Clark, Marshall (6-7, 212); Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M (6-5, 243); Derek Griffin, Texas Southern (6-7, 225)