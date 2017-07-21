2017 Training Camp Preview: DB

CB, CB, CB, S, S, S, CB, S, S, CB, CB, S, CB, CB/S, CB/S, CBSigned CB Daniel Davey to a futures contracts (Jan. 10) … waived CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (Feb. 16) … placed the exclusive-rights tender on CB Lafayette Pitts (March 8) … placed an original round restricted free agent tender on S Michael Thomas (March 9) … signed S Reshad Jones to a contract extension (March 9) … waived/failed physical S Isa Abdul-Quddus (March 10) … signed S Nate Allen as an unrestricted free agent (March 10) … waived/non-football injury CB Daniel Davie (March 22) … signed S T.J. McDonald as an unrestricted free agent (March 31) … signed CB Lafayette Pitts to his exclusive-rights tender (April 13) … signed S Michael Thomas to his restricted free agent tender (April 17) … selected CB Cordrea Tankersley in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (April 28) … signed CB Larry Hope, CB Torry McTyer and S Maurice Smith as undrafted college free agents (May 5).

Former Rams safety T.J. McDonald made his debut for the Dolphins this spring and will be a force when eligible to play during the second half of the season. He's big, fast and looks like he works very well next to a healthy Reshad Jones. McDonald can play equally well in center field or close to the line of scrimmage, which gives this secondary more flexibility down the middle.

In practices open to the media, Xavien Howard looked like a bona fide No. 1 shutdown cornerback, plain and simple. The 2016 second-round pick from Baylor battled injuries during his rookie season, but he also showed flashes of big-time ability. He looks ready to take a major step forward in 2017, based on what we saw in the spring.

Depth at cornerback is always critical to the secondary's overall success, and that will be something to watch during training camp. Players like Tony Lippett and Xavien Howard gained valuable experience last season and looked better equipped to handle more snaps in 2017, and push a veteran like Byron Maxwell.

Alain Poupart: The Dolphins have amassed a lot of depth at cornerback over the past couple of years, and that’s going to lead to what should be a pretty good battle for roster spot this summer. Howard, Byron Maxwell and Tony Lippett all started games outside in 2016, while Bobby McCain handled the nickel corner spot. But there’s also Lafayette Pitts, 2016 sixth-round pick Jordan Lucas and rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley. Something is going to have to give.

Michael Thomas has proven over his five-year career to be not only versatile, but a key player on every special teams unit. This season, he just might find himself challenging for more snaps at the inside nickel position. Bobby McCain looked solid this spring at the position, but Thomas should be the next man up at the position.

Alain Poupart: Lippett began the 2016 season as a backup, but he ended up starting 13 games because of injuries to Howard and Maxwell. In the process, Lippett gained valuable experience in his transformation from college wide receiver to NFL cornerback. Lippett has a great combination of size and speed and his continued development at cornerback is going to be something interesting to watch.