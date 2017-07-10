2017 Training Camp Preview: OL

, G/T, G/T, T Ja’Wuan James, C/G, C/G, C/G, T, C, T, G, T, T, TSigned T Jesse Davis and T Terry Poole to futures contracts (Jan. 10). … placed the exclusive-rights tender on C/G Anthony Steen (March 8) … signed C/G Ted Larsen as an unrestricted free agent (March 10) … re-signed G/T Jermon Bushrod (March 16) … signed T Avery Young as a free agent (March 22) … signed C/G Anthony Steen to his exclusive-rights tender (April 17) … selected G Isaac Asiata in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft … exercised the fifth-year option on T Ja’Wuan James (May 1) … signed T Eric Smith as an undrafted college free agent (May 5).

Guard Ted Larsen's wide body and low-to-the-ground technique really stood out for me this spring. He looks very comfortable at the left guard position and has the experience to jump right in and be more than solid in 2017. So far it looks like a great addition to bolster the big guys up front.

Because of the nature of spring practices, where there are no pads and no real contact, it’s difficult for offensive linemen to stand out. That said, newcomer Avery Young moved around very well for somebody who stands 6 feet 6, 305 pounds. Young is listed as a tackle on the roster, but he looked at home at guard in the spring and put himself in position to make a push for a roster spot.

The switch to left tackle from guard for second-year starter Laremy Tunsil is the spot I'll be focusing in on during training camp. This should be a seamless transition, and should be considering Tunsil's talent. I do believe he can handle the responsibility, but put me on the list of those who at least wants to see him perform and adjust to being outside be himself during the preseason.

The Dolphins have built up a lot of depth on the interior of the offensive line and there are several legitimate candidates for the starting left guard position. Heading into camp, free agent acquisition Ted Larsen might have the edge, but he’ll face a challenge from a group that includes Kraig Urbik and rookie fifth-round pick Isaac Asiata.

All eyes will be on center Mike Pouncey and how much he can practice and play during training camp. Pouncey gives this offensive line a boost up the middle and allows players like Kraig Urbik, Jake Brendel and Anthony Steen to battle for reserve spots along the line instead of trying to replace the Pro Bowl center.

Laremy Tunsil will be in the spotlight as he moves from left guard to left tackle after what overall was an impressive rookie season. Tunsil missed a lot of time in the spring because of a minor injury, but training camp really is the time when he’ll get to start to show why the Dolphins drafted him as their left tackle of the future last year.