2017 Training Camp Preview: QBs

Players on the roster: Ryan Tannehill , Matt Moore , Brandon Doughty , David Fales .



Offseason transactions: Signed Brandon Doughty to a futures contract (Jan. 10) … signed David Fales as a free agent (April 5).



WHAT STOOD OUT IN THE SPRING:





Ryan Tannehill's mobility was the first thing that I noticed in OTAs. He looked fluid inside and outside the pocket, and seemed more comfortable running Adam Gase's system. Also, his relationship with the entire wide receiver group looked polished and that they must have spent a lot of time working on routes on their own time.

Alain Poupart: The focus throughout the spring, at least when it comes to the media, was the status of Ryan Tannehill’s left knee, which he injured last December. To Tannehill, Head Coach Adam Gase and the rest of the Dolphins, that pretty much was a non-issue and everything we saw in the spring suggested as much.



TRAINING CAMP FOCUS:





: The focus is to stay sharp and continue to work on the mechanics of playing fast within this system. Having backup quarterback Matt Moore continuing to push Tannehill every day will help the starter stay sharp and focused.

Tannehill made steady progress throughout the 2016 season and the hope is that he’ll be able to pick up where he left off. With a year in the offseason, Tannehill should play faster and run the offense even more smoothly this year.

All eyes will naturally be on Ryan Tannehill, but it will be interesting to see the continued development of second-year quarterback Brandon Doughty. Not only will he have to outperform third-year quarterback David Fales to make the team, but play well enough to warrant a permanent roster spot on the 53.

Tannehill obviously stands out here because he’s the starter, but it also will be interesting to see what kind of progress Doughty, the seventh-round pick in 2016, has made since spending last year on the practice squad.