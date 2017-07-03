2017 Training Camp Preview: WRs

, Damore’a Stringfellow.Re-signed Kenny Stills (March 8) … selected Isaiah Ford in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft (April 29) … signed Malcolm Lewis, Drew Morgan, Francis Owusu and Damore’a Stringfellow as undrafted college free agents (May 5) … signed Mitch Mathews as a free agent (June 8).

The entire group was impressive but the one player that made strides this offseason is DeVante Parker. Bigger, faster and stronger with more consistency are some of the attributes Parker put on display. Also, the third-year wideout finally looked 100 percent healthy and that added to the burst he played with this spring.

This one is easy. The biggest story at the wide receiver position in the spring was the performance of DeVante Parker, who simply looked like a different guy. The talent always has been obvious, but it seemed this spring there was an extra bounce in his step and his show of emotion after a great touchdown inside the bubble in a practice open to the media was something we didn’t see in his first two years with the Dolphins.

Who will separate between rookie Drew Morgan and second-year player Leonte Carroo. Morgan looked like he belonged this spring catching the football, but his big hurdle will come in training camp and his ability to escape press coverage from the slot position. My eyes will also be on two former Canes players, Rashawn Scott and Malcolm Lewis, who will likely battle for a spot on the practice roster.

Because he was a first-round pick just two years ago, Parker is going to continue to attract a lot of attention this summer because everybody will want to see if his strong spring was a sign of great things to come. Beyond Parker, there also should be an interesting competition for roster spots because there really shouldn’t be anything assumed beyond the top three of Parker, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.

Rookie Isaiah Ford is an interesting player because he looked comfortable during the spring, getting better and better with every repetition. He has a knack of getting open when the quarterback is ready to deliver the ball, and didn't have too many route running or assignment mistakes in getting lined up. If he stays consistent, he'll challenge Morgan and Carroo during the preseason.

: The two most intriguing players for me at wide receiver this summer will be Leonte Carroo and Drew Morgan. Carroo had a rather disappointing rookie season and he needs to step up his game if he wants to secure his spot on the roster. Morgan, on the flip side, was one of the most impressive performers of the spring as he shown a knack for getting open.