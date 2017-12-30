2018 Draft Order & Opponents

With the 2017 NFL regular season officially over, the Dolphins now know where they will select in the first round of the next draft and their opponents for next season also have been finalized.

The Dolphins will select 11th in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft after finishing the 2017 season with a 6-10 record.



The Dolphins were one of three teams to finish with a 6-10 record along with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, but they got the lowest of the three first-round picks because their strength of schedule (.543 opponent combined winning percentage) was stronger than that of the Raiders and 49ers (.512 each).



With the New York Jets losing at New England on Sunday, the Dolphins finished in third place in the AFC East, giving them matchups against the third-place finishers in the AFC North and the AFC West.



Specifically, the Dolphins will play host to the Raiders and will play on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.



The complete list of 2018 Dolphins opponents:



BuffaloNew EnglandN.Y. JetsJacksonvilleTennesseeOaklandChicagoDetroitBuffaloNew EnglandN.Y. JetsHoustonIndianapolisCincinnatiGreen BayMinnesota