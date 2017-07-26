3 Takeaways: 7.27.17

- It was nice to see Pro Bowl centerback on the practice field, even though he only went through individual drills on the sidelines. Mike looked healthy, showed strength and quickness, and said after practice that he's ready to go. I'm quite sure that we will see more of Pouncey working individually on the side as training camps continues, trying to limit his exposure to a setback. There is plenty of time for the training staff to choose when is the most appropriate date to get Pouncey back on the field with the first offensive unit.

- Both wide receiverand defensive backmade Dolphins fans excited during the first day of training camp. Parker was solid all morning looking like he picked up right where he left of during the spring. On the second play of the opening team drill, Parker made a leaping catch over the outstretched arms of cornerbackfor a touchdown. Later in the practice, McTyer used his instincts to intercept two passes and both could have been returned for scores.

– It’s difficult to know who's going to start at these two critical positions when the Dolphins host Tampa Bay in week one. But, it's safe to say there will be plenty of battles for playing time and it started today. Some of the players to watch at these positions on offense are, who can play both center and guard, and, who gets first crack at starting in the left guard position. On defense, second-year playerwill need to prove he belongs while rookie Raekwon McMillian comes along at middle linebacker. Look for veteransand Kiko Alonzo to get plenty of reps, especially when the defense goes to its nickel package.