3 Takeaways: Breaking Down #MIAvsNYJ

- From start to finish, the Dolphins really never found an offensive concept or blocking scheme that they could execute with any consistency. The ground game that was so explosive a week ago was non-existent and the Jets defensive line played most of the game behind the Dolphins line of scrimmage. On defense, it started perfectly with a three and out, highlighted by a Cam Wake sack that gave the Pro Bowl defensive end 82 1/2 career sacks. But there was one too many explosive plays or third down conversions allowed to turn the game around in Miami's direction.

- Miami's offense didn't spend a whole lot of time on the field, and when they did, most drives started deep in their own territory. The Dolphins only converted one chance out of 11 on third down opportunities and the Jets kept quarterbackand company facing a long field all afternoon. As a result, the defense had to defend a short field, where the Jets offense sometimes only needed two first downs to enter field goal territory. Quarterback Josh McCown took advantage of the great field position and made solid decisions with the football in the passing game.

- When a running team loses the line of scrimmage battle, it usually means they're in for a long afternoon and headed for a loss. The Jets' front seven dominated from start to finish, forcing multiple tackles for loss, and chasing quarterback Jay Cutler from the pocket and completely breaking the structure of the offense. Ajayi never got going and Cutler never looked comfortable throwing the ball, chucking it from his back foot while losing accuracy and timing in the passing game. Sometimes a good defense can make a good offense look lost because its difficult to gain consistency when trying to convert third and long all afternoon.