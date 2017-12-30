3 Takeaways: Dolphins - Bills

1. Tight End Takeover - The Buffalo Bills offense utilized the match-up of tight ends Charles Clay and Nick O’Leary against the Dolphins linebacking core. Clay and O’Leary combined for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone, and it could have been worse when Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed an open O’Leary in the end zone early in the second half. O’Leary caught the Dolphins secondary napping in the first quarter when he caught a wide open 26 yard pass from Taylor for a touchdown on the Bills opening series. This has been a reoccurring problem for the Miami defense, not only against the Bills, but throughout the season. Too many easy throws with room to run after the catch is something the Dolphins defense must improve on in 2018.





2. Fales Gets A Look - Dolphins back-up quarterback David Fales took over the Miami offense after the opening possession of the game replacing starter Jay Cutler . The third-year quarterback was able to spread the football around to multiple receivers, and in spots looked capable of handling the reserve role in the future, if that’s the job he auditioned for against the Bills. This is a position that will get clarity in the off-season when Ryan Tannehill ’s health status is determined, and the status of Cutler and Matt Moore is settled. At least it appears to me that Fales would have an opportunity to compete for the reserve role with Miami next year because of his youth, and knowledge of this system.



