3 Takeaways: Dolphins - Saints

It's very difficult to move the ball or score points in the NFL if your offense doesn't generate runs of 12 yards or more and passing plays of 25-plus yards. The Dolphins running game was absent for the second week in a row, only rushing for a total of 58 yards.was hit consistently behind the line of scrimmage and only managed one run of more than 12 yards. The only passing play for over 25 yards was assisted by the Saints defense, busting a coverage while blitzing and leaving tight endwide open in the middle of the field for a catch and run of 27 yards. If this side of the football doesn't improve quickly, it's only a matter of time before the defense comes unhinged due to the amount of plays it's exposed to.

This issue applies to both sides of the football, but leaning heavily towards the offense. There's not too many teams in the league that can have any type of success when facing third and seven or third and 13 for 60 minutes. It's been offensive to watch the last two weeks, as Miami has totaled a meager two of 20 on third down, never sustaining drives or staying on the field to give the defense a breather. The only drive of the game that looked to have cohesiveness was the first drive, where quick slants and elusive running on first and second down kept this unit away from third and long attempts. The Saints were six of 13 and the Dolphins defense must make the middle of the field more difficult for opposing teams to find easy passing windows for conversions.

This team must find out in a hurry what schemes and plays they can execute before this season starts to slip away from them. Last year, the Dolphins didn't figure it out until week six of the season, and then won six straight and nine of their next eleven games. The Titans game on Sunday isn't a must win situation, but it could be a starting point to turn this season around before the losses become unmanageable. For me, it starts up front with the offensive line providing more running room, eliminating the penetration that's slowing down Ajayi's ability to hit the line of scrimmage with acceleration. The offense can build from just fixing that issue which will allow rhythm to flow throughout the offense, like in week one. It's also up to each player, on both sides of the ball, to eliminate the physical and mental mistakes that have led to 20 penalties over the last two games.