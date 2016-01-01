3 Takeaways: Dolphins - Titans

1. Overcoming The Turnovers - Sudden change can sometimes turn the momentum of a game, and the Dolphins defense found a way to persevere, especially when adversary faced them head on. The Miami offense faltered today and it was the response of the defense that paved the way to victory. When the Dolphins offense coughed up the football, the defense found a way to only give up three points and keep the game in a manageable situation. In fact, the Tennessee offense lost yardage in each series when the Dolphins offense turned over the ball. This was a key component throughout the middle of the game and allowed the pace and the score of the game to stay within control.





2. Relentless Defensive Pressure - It was nice to see how the defensive unit flew around the football and squeezed the pocket on backup quarterback Matt Cassell. Linebackers Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons led the team six solo tackles each and flew around all afternoon. The front seven led the charge with Ndamukong Suh , Cam Wake and Andre Branch playing aggressively, pressuring the pocket and making it difficult to find any rhythm for the Titans offense. Safety Reshad Jones played through the whistle and scooped up a loose ball that led to a defensive score; set up by a strong side blitz by Alonso and nickel back Bobby McCain . William Hayes , Charles Harris , Davon Godchaux and the rest of the defense did their part in limiting the Titans offense to only 188 total yards and just 3.2 yards per play.