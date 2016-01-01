3 Takeaways: Dolphins - Titans

1. Overcoming The Turnovers - Sudden change can sometimes turn the momentum of a game, and the Dolphins defense found a way to persevere, especially when adversary faced them head on. The Miami offense faltered today and it was the response of the defense that paved the way to victory. When the Dolphins offense coughed up the football, the defense found a way to only give up three points and keep the game in a manageable situation. In fact, the Tennessee offense lost yardage in each series when the Dolphins offense turned over the ball. This was a key component throughout the middle of the game and allowed the pace and the score of the game to stay within control.
2. Relentless Defensive Pressure - It was nice to see how the defensive unit flew around the football and squeezed the pocket on backup quarterback Matt Cassell. Linebackers
3. Offensive Turnaround Needed - Head Coach Adam Gase must find a scheme or somehow prod the offensive line to execute their job more efficiently if this offense is going to move the ball with consistency. Quarterback