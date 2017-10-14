3 Takeaways: Dolphins-Falcons

Everyone knew the Atlanta offense was explosive and coming off of a bye week should have allowed them get going early. That's exactly how the first 30 unfolded with quarterback Matt Ryan leading the Falcons offense on three scoring drives and a 17-0 halftime lead. The Dolphins defense had come into the game without surrendering a point all season in the first quarter, but the Falcons had a few explosive plays both in the running game and through the air.

The Dolphins offense didn't have much production in the first 30 minutes, but bounced back by scoring the first 14 points of the second half. Quarterbackstarted to find multiple plays down field in the passing game andcontinued to run the football with authority. A Cutler to Stills 11-yard touchdown got the Dolphins on the scoreboard but a seven-yard pass to Landry cut the deficit to only three points. Also, the Dolphins defense started forcing tackles for loss and pressured the pocket on Ryan. The Falcons offense ran just six to offensive plays in the third quarter, and Miami’s defense stayed aggressive into the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins found a way to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and secured the victory with ainterception late in the fourth quarter. The offense took advantage of field position and converted two pivotal fourth down conversions to keep drives alive and finish drives with points. It's a credit to the entire team the way everyone stayed focused, executed their job and made winning plays down the stretch.