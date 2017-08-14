3 Takeaways: Final Training Camp Practice

- Today marked the last official practice of training camp, and Head Coach Adam Gase decided that his team needed a break from the heat and humidity of South Florida. After practicing outdoors for two weeks straight, the Dolphins went into the bubble to conduct a walk-thru that lasted approximately an hour and twenty minutes. Talking to some of the players after the workout, they expressed how much better their bodies felt inside the air conditioned, controlled environment. This should help heading into Thursday night's preseason game against Baltimore. I would expect the same type of treatment before the team travels to Philadelphia for practices next Monday and Tuesday against the Eagles.

2. Roster Movement - As training camps officially close around the league, movement on multiple rosters will start to fluctuate. All NFL clubs can keep 90 players on their roster throughout the preseason, and the Dolphins made more moves on Tuesday, some due to injuries and others in a effort to strengthen their roster. Miami waived injured wide receivers Francis Owusu , Jordan Westerkamp and offensive lineman Kwayde Miller was released. Filling those spots are wide outs Trey Griffey, Rashad Lawrence and offensive tackle Sean Hickey.

- The injuries are beginning to pileup as the Dolphins exit training camp, as today Head Coach Adam Gase announced that cornerbackhas been diagnosed with a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2017 season. Lippett joins, Raekwon McMillian with injuries that will keep them out for the entire 2017 season. Lippett, who had four interceptions in 2016, was injured yesterday when he leaped to contest a pass in the air and landed awkwardly on the ground. The third-year corner was having a competitive camp and was slotted as the next man up behind Xavier Howard and. Now that title should fall to veteran, who has shown the ability to play inside and on the corner.