1. Free Agency Frenzy - The news and names of NFL players switching teams moves at a rapid pace during free agency, and the Miami Dolphins were right in the middle of the action this week. The organization made multiple decisions looking to upgrade the roster with focus on the offensive line and receiver positions. Up front, the additions of guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore will help solidify the interior of the O-Line. Sitton, who has played for the Packers and Bears, brings a stabilizing presence to the left guard position. He has four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl victory on his resume. Kilgore, whom Miami acquired in a trade with San Francisco, has started 39 games at center, and was a surprise to everyone to be available in a trade. The Dolphins only had to switch four spots in the seventh round of this year's draft to make the deal complete. Also on offense, Miami was able to ink Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson to contracts. Amendola, who has been extremely productive for New England over the last five seasons, brings experience and a winning culture to the wide receiver room. He also can play the role of punt returner if needed. Wilson, the speedster from Kansas City, comes back home to the sunshine state. He played his high school ball in Port St Lucie and is looking forward to adding to the 42 receptions and 13.2 yards per reception from a year ago.





2. Veterans Exit - It’s always difficult for fans to understand when change occurs especially when it involves productive and popular players. Well, that’s exactly what transpired this week when the Dolphins said goodbye to Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pouncey. All three players have had a positive impact and contributed at their positions for the betterment of the team. I didn’t expect all three players to be on the 2018 Miami roster, but I can honestly say I didn’t see this threesome all leaving within 48 hours of each other. It’s the job of this organization to make these difficult decisions and find players that will make these decisions, that seem major now, minor in the future. With the moves that have already been made, and the ones to follow, the Dolphins seem confident in their path forward.





3. Moves to Strengthen Depth - I've mentioned some of the veterans that have left the roster, but the Dolphins did sign a couple of players that will add depth to the roster. Miami re-signed special teams aces Walt Aikens and John Denney . Aikens gives the Miami secondary a versatile player at cornerback or safety, and a core special teams contributor. Denney, who has played in every game since the 2005 season, continues to provide stability as a long snapper, something that shouldn't be overlooked. Also, the Dolphins have reportedly brought back defensive end William Hayes, who in limited playing time last season, should add valuable depth and experience to the defensive front.

