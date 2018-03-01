3 Takeaways: Friday's Combine Workouts

- There were two offensive linemen that showed surprising quickness and the speed of a skill player. Desmond Harrison from West Georgia ran a 4.9 40-yard dash and looked smooth and athletic in positional drills. Harrison has battled to get this opportunity at the Combine. It’s been a rocky road to Indianapolis for him, attending three different high schools, three different colleges and being out of football for two years. I believe Harrison is a pure project, and won’t be ready to contribute right away. Others that will be able to play from day one and that impressed me were Will Hernandez (UTEP), James Daniels (Iowa) and Austin Corbett (Nevada). Hernandez, who weighs 327 pounds and started 49 games, ran a 5.15 40 and is built like a bus. Daniels, who is only 20 years old, didn’t participate in the 40-yard dash, breezed through the lineman drills and looked technically sound. Corbett, who also ran a 5.15 40, looks more suited to move inside to the guard position in the NFL.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown (Oklahoma) came into the Combine with a lot of hype and is rated one of the top offensive linemen in this draft. For me, he’s leaving Indy with multiple question marks that deal directly with strength and speed. Brown’s bench press numbers weren’t very impressive, only achieving 14 reps of 225 pounds. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb doubled Brown’s output, which is glaring and shouldn’t have that much of a disparity. Also, Brown’s 40-yard dash was extremely slow (5.77). Since 2003, lineman running 5.7 or slower have had little or no success moving from college to the NFL. The question that NFL organizations must ask themselves is does Brown’s tape outweigh his lackluster performance in Indy?Running back Saquon Barkley is one of the most talented players in this year’s draft class, and further cemented his place at the top of the runners available this April. Barkley ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and almost jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium, with a 41 inch vertical jump. There’s little doubt that Barkley will be a top five pick, and some might argue that he could go even higher. Smart, tough and can be a three down running back for any team in the league.