3 Takeaways From Day Two of Camp

- In my opinion, the defensive unit had a very good practice from start to finish. That doesn't mean the offense didn't have some good moments, but the tempo and red zone takeaways by linebackerand defensive backgave the defense the edge. Pass coverage overall was much better and tighter on day two, and the entire unit played very physical at the point of attack.

- Quarterbackis throwing the ball with confidence and looks completely healthy when moving within the pocket. He's been accurate locating the football and his anticipation has been uncovering receivers even when facing solid pass coverage. The passing game should continue to expand because of Tannehill's ability to spread the football around from wide outs, tight ends and in the running game. Year two in the same system should provide confidence not only for the quarterback, but the entire receiving group.

- Rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillian is going to play a lot in 2017, and not solely because of his physical talent. McMillian's football IQ is a great strength as well, which should allow him to communicate on the field far beyond his rookie status. He also has position flexibility allowing him to experiment at all three linebacker positions, hopefully giving the Dolphins defense more options to get his productivity on the field.