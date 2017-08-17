3 Takeaways From Preseason Game #2

- Dolphins fans had a brief look at veteran quarterbacksandon Thursday night, both lasting for only a combined three possessions. Cutler and Moore combined for 35 yards on six completions, highlighted by Cutler connecting with wide outfor 16 yards. Head Coach Adam Gase intended to get limited work for both with the third pre-season game coming up next Thursday on the road against the Eagles. The goal tonight for Cutler was to feel the timing in the pocket with a live pass rush. He needed to work through his reads, and have the ability to deliver the ball from the pocket on time. I would expect both guys to get extended work during practice against the Philadelphia defense next Monday and Tuesday, and have that carry over to the game Thursday night.

- It's a great sign that the first-team defense created turnover opportunities early in the first half. Cornerbackforced two fumbles, one by stripping Mike Wallace and later punching the ball loose from a Ravens running back. The Dolphins secondary continued to find the football when cornerbackhad perfect position to intercept Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett on a deep ball. Howard had a terrific training camp, battling DeVante Parker everyday, and it looks like it's paying off in the preseason. Also, rookiegot his hands on the ball, wrestling the football away from a Ravens wideout with under two minutes to go before halftime.

- Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi will have plenty of plays to correct on Friday morning both mentally and physically. The mistakes directly led to 10 points in the first half when kickoff returnerfumbled the football and the Ravens turned it into a 27-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Later in the second quarter, the mental errors compounded the problems. The Dolphins punting unit only had 10 players on the field, which directly lead to a blocked punt and a Ravens touchdown a couple of plays later. It appeared that linebackerwasn't on the field and those are the mistakes that are resume killers. The preseason is the time to find out who can be counted on for the regular season both mentally and physically.