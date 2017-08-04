3 Takeaways From The Hard Rock Stadium Scrimmage

- It was back to work on Saturday and it had the semblance of a game when the team hit the field at Hard Rock Stadium. As the players came out to warm up for practice, their names were announced as the exited the tunnel towards the field. Each position warmed up as they would before a regular season game, and that carried over throughout the positional work and the controlled scrimmage. Coaches wore headsets and the communications were as close to game conditions as possible. With the first preseason game only five days away, the practice was a perfect dress rehearsal that this team needed to experience.

- The fans in attendance didn't have to wait long for and explosive play to occur. On the second play from scrimmage, cornerbackstepped in front of apass intended for wide outand high stepped into the end zone with an interception for a defensive touchdown. Howard showed great strength and anticipation jumping the inside route, and shielding Parker from the football. Moore showed his resilience on the next offensive series, taking the team down the field highlighted by a catch and run to Parker and a wheel route completion to. Those two plays set up a run route to Landry for the score.

- The veterans on both sides of the ball only participated in the controlled scrimmage for a short period of time, allowing some of the players battling for roster spots to prove they belong. Some of the offensive players that were impressive were reserve quarterback, who was consistent and found newcomer Jordan Westercamp on a deep route behind coverage. Also, receivercontinued to play with consistency and should factor into the early rotation. On defense, tacklewas strong at the line of scrimmage with linebackersand rookie Raekwon McMillian continuing to show that they will be consistent contributors when the regular season rolls along.