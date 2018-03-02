3 Takeaways: Saturday At The Combine

1. Solid Showing at Quarterback - I didn’t expect to see any surprises on Saturday, and most of the quarterbacks held true to form during their workouts. Josh Allen (Wyoming) checked all of the boxes by throwing the football and displaying a lively arm when throwing down the field. Allen didn’t do anything to take himself out of the top 10 picks in this year’s draft. UCLA’s Josh Rosen also had a good day, but needed to bounce back after a sluggish start in the throwing drills. Rosen bounced back and his timing and touch on the football showed why he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in this year’s class. I felt that Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) had the most consistent day throwing the ball and had more velocity on his throws then I expected. He was very accurate at every level and my guess is that he had some talent evaluators going back to upgrade their evaluation on his arm strength. The only disappointment was that USC’s Sam Darnold didn’t participate in the throwing drills.



2. Two Stand Out at Wide Receiver - Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and LSU’s D.J. Chark stood out and really made the most of their workout. Ridley has explosive speed (4.43 in the 40) and explodes out of his breaks. He has every gear you need to create space and will only get better as a route runner with experience. Chark has built up momentum from the Senior Bowl and really emerged from others at the position. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10.9 broad jump to highlight his afternoon. Others that had solid performances were Christian Kirk (Texas A&M), who showed why he’ll be drafted on day two catching the football with ease, and stood out in drill work. One player who’s had a troubled past, but might have erased some doubts was Antonio Callaway from Florida. Callaway ran 4.41 in his 40, and if he can correct his off of the field issues, could help immediately at the next level.



3. Gesicki Gains Ground - Penn State’s Mike Gesicki really excelled and backed up his play on the field. He ran faster than expected (4.55 40-yard) and also added a 41 1/2 vertical jump to his 6’6 frame. Most scouts have him rated behind Hayden Hurst (S. Carolina) and Dallas Goedart (SDST), but Gesicki made the most of his workout and definitely has narrowed the gap at the top of the tight end position. Others who made a positive move were Jordan Thomas (Miss. St.) running a 4.75 40-yard at 6’5, 265 pounds. Ian Thomas (Indiana) also ran well for a guy that weighs 260 pounds. Thomas ran a 4.64-40 and showed good hands, and the ability to track the ball down the seam.