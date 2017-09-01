3 Takeaways: Saturday's Roster Moves

1. Experienced Players Released - Three players who played the next man up roles in 2016, were released in favor of younger players. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was waived/injured with a shoulder injury, as well as veteran offensive lineman Sam Young and punter Matt Darr. Hewitt started five games last season filling in at outside linebacker and contributed on multiple special teams. Young's versatility allowed him to play both offensive tackle positions, but he didn't show the consistency needed to land a spot on this roster. The biggest surprise might be rookie punter
2. Secondary Surprises - Two players who deserved to find their way on the Dolphins roster were cornerback
3. Only Two QB's on Roster - This was probably the one of the decisions that was made well before this weekend. Quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and David Fales were released over the weekend, and there's a possibility of Doughty returning to the practice squad roster. Most likely the plan moving forward will be activating only two quarterbacks during the regular season (starting quarterback