3 Takeaways: Saturday's Roster Moves

- Three players who played the next man up roles in 2016, were released in favor of younger players. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was waived/injured with a shoulder injury, as well as veteran offensive lineman Sam Young and punter Matt Darr. Hewitt started five games last season filling in at outside linebacker and contributed on multiple special teams. Young's versatility allowed him to play both offensive tackle positions, but he didn't show the consistency needed to land a spot on this roster. The biggest surprise might be rookie punterout kicking the more experienced Matt Darr for the starting punting position. Darr has been very consistent in his short stint in the NFL, but the left footed Haack showed a strong leg throughout training camp the preseason.

- Two players who deserved to find their way on the Dolphins roster were cornerbackand safety. Both young players have shown the ability to play at their core positions, but maybe, more importantly, the ability to excel across coverage units on special teams. Another player who fits this description is linebacker. His play in the preseason, especially in the fourth game against the Vikings, secured his spot on the team.

- This was probably the one of the decisions that was made well before this weekend. Quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and David Fales were released over the weekend, and there's a possibility of Doughty returning to the practice squad roster. Most likely the plan moving forward will be activating only two quarterbacks during the regular season (starting quarterbackand back-up) and having Doughty, or another player that is picked up at a later date, to fill the job of the reserve signal caller.