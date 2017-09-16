3 Takeaways: Thoughts From The Season Opener

- The Miami Dolphins offense is in very good hands with veteran quarterback Jay Culter leading the way. Cutler's ability to anticipate pressure points within the pocket, extend plays and give receivers a chance to make plays kept the offense moving against the Chargers. Completing 24 passes for 230 yards is the stat line, and it's an impressive outing, but Jay was very close to having a huge day because of his experience and knowledge of his offense. This offense will improve inside the red zone and find ways to score touchdowns, hopefully as early as next week against the Jets. Cutler did his part on Sunday and his overall feel on how to play the position of quarterback was a big part in the team victory.

2) J-Train Carries the Load - Running-back Jay Ajayi was in mid-season form, rushing for 122 yards and averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Ajayi ran both around and through the Chargers defense, gaining a large portion of those yards after first contact. He provided the perfect balance to the passing game. The offensive line and wide receivers sustained their blocks allowing Jay to get into the second level. When the running game is working and Ajayi is running the way he's capable of running, it allows this offense to spread the football around and keep the defense on its heels.

- Count me as one of the people that was shocked when the move was made to addto the Dolphins roster. Special Teams coordinator Darren Rizzi made a bold move a few weeks ago, and the early results are all thumbs up! Parkey was a perfect four for four and he needed to be on Sunday afternoon when the Miami offense stalled in and around the red zone. The 54-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the game never was in doubt after the ball left his right foot. Parkey is now six for six from 50-plus in his career. Making a game winning field goal in your first game with a new team is the mic drop this team needed on the road in week one.