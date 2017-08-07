3 Takeaways: Tuesday's Practice

- Dolphins quarterbackeased into Tuesday morning’s practice, and who could blame him after being away from the game since last fall. But, it didn't take long for coaches, players and fans to see the arm talent and savvy from the veteran quarterback. Cutler delivered multiple passes with timing and great location, including a deep fade route tothat just dropped out of the sky. His ability to throw receivers open and locate the football away from coverage is something that separates his ability from other players playing the position. It's only day one for Cutler being on the job, but watching him play the position should give Dolphins fans confidence that there are now two healthy veterans ready to step up to the challenge.

– First-round draft choiceand fifth rounderhave been impressive so far through training camp. Their first big challenge will be on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Harris has shown the ability to not only play his traditional defensive end position, but move along the defensive front to give this unit more speed rushing the quarterback on third and medium situations. Godchaux has been running with the first group at the tackle spot, ahead of, and just might stay there if he can play with great effort and consistency. Rookiehas also shown strength getting up the field and into the offensive backfield. Hopefully both tackles can take their camp play and prove it under the lights Thursday evening.

- Jakeem Grant andhad a nice day catching the ball on Tuesday as they prepared for the game on Thursday night. There's no denying Grant's speed and quickness, but he must continue to show up more as a viable receiving threat to complement his punt and kickoff returning skills. He must continue to catch the ball cleanly in the pass offense and, maybe more importantly, in the return game if he's going to make this roster. In my mind, Carroo is the fourth best receiver on this roster, and his quickness off of the ball and strength when catching the ball has been there every day during training camp. I would expect to see a lot of both throughout the preseason games, giving each player enough opportunities to secure a roster spot.