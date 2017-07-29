3 Takeaways from Day 5 of Camp

- The Dolphins passing game is in great hands with the progression ofand. The big question is who else on this roster can step up and be depended on to play with consistency. Second-year wide outhas definitely flashed and played with consistency through the first four days of training camp. Carroo looks better conditioned, faster getting off of the line of scrimmage, and crisper in his route running. There's a long way to go before the regular season opener, but Carroo has definitely placed himself in a terrific position to be counted on in 2017.

- Starterwas injured during the one-on-one portion of practice today, and thankfully it doesn't seem to be a serious injury. But that injury gave others on the roster an opportunity to showcase their position flexibility, which will definitely be needed during the regular season. Veteran defensive backsand Alterran Verner stepped into the nickel position for the remainder for practice and showed quickness and inside coverage skills. Both players will be asked to play multiple roles during the preseason and that flexibility is usually needed in the back end of the defense. Another example is safetygetting more reps at corner than in previous years. All three should also play significant roles on special teams while adding positional depth.

- The pads were on over the weekend and made the interior line play much cleaner on both sides of the ball. Pass protection and run blocking seemed to have better structure for the offensive line and being able to shed blocks along the defensive front and find the ball carrier made the defense look more cohesive. There's still plenty of competition for positions on both sides of the line of scrimmage, especially at offensive guard and center. On defense, the battle is at defensive tackle, where some of the young talent need to start creating some separation between each other.