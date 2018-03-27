3 Takeways: Owners Meetings

1) Some New Rules for 2018 - The focus of the Competition Committee last week in West Palm Beach, FL was to try and clean up some of the language surrounding the interpretation of the catch rule. I’m not sure that was completely accomplished, but there are some changes and new rules that have been added to the list heading into the 2018 season. First and foremost, the catch rule now has new language. All 32 clubs voted in favor to change the rule as follows. A catch must now have three elements: 1) A player must show control, 2) have two feet in bounds or another body part down in bounds, and 3) make a football move, such as a third step or reaching the ball forward towards the line to gain. I, like everyone, imagined this rule would be the most significant rule change, but I wasn’t even close. Another proposal that’s going to take effect this season will be surrounding contact initiated with the helmet. It will be a foul if a player lowers his head to make contact with his helmet against an opponent. Also, that said player may be disqualified. This applies to any player (offense or defense) on the field. The exact language and how this will be applied should be finalized in May, but this will alter the way football is coached now at the highest level. The NCAA adopted a version of this new rule a few years ago, and has slowly refined it now where it’s just part of the game. My guess is that it will take the NFL a few seasons to get this rule in a comfortable place for the players and the fans.
The playing rules & bylaws approved by @NFL clubs this morning pic.twitter.com/vyfeqLybLl— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 27, 2018
2) Tannehill Ready for Work - Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase spoke on Tuesday morning to local and national media in Orlando, and said that quarterback
3) Gase Confident in Off-Season - Adam Gase has officially moved on from last season, and now has plenty of new faces on this roster. Some big names have moved on to other cities, and now Dolphins fans must get familiar with the likes of