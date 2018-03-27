3 Takeways: Owners Meetings

The playing rules & bylaws approved by @NFL clubs this morning pic.twitter.com/vyfeqLybLl — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 27, 2018

- The focus of the Competition Committee last week in West Palm Beach, FL was to try and clean up some of the language surrounding the interpretation of the catch rule. I’m not sure that was completely accomplished, but there are some changes and new rules that have been added to the list heading into the 2018 season. First and foremost, the catch rule now has new language. All 32 clubs voted in favor to change the rule as follows. A catch must now have three elements: 1) A player must show control, 2) have two feet in bounds or another body part down in bounds, and 3) make a football move, such as a third step or reaching the ball forward towards the line to gain. I, like everyone, imagined this rule would be the most significant rule change, but I wasn’t even close. Another proposal that’s going to take effect this season will be surrounding contact initiated with the helmet. It will be a foul if a player lowers his head to make contact with his helmet against an opponent. Also, that said player may be disqualified. This applies to any player (offense or defense) on the field. The exact language and how this will be applied should be finalized in May, but this will alter the way football is coached now at the highest level. The NCAA adopted a version of this new rule a few years ago, and has slowly refined it now where it’s just part of the game. My guess is that it will take the NFL a few seasons to get this rule in a comfortable place for the players and the fans.

- Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase spoke on Tuesday morning to local and national media in Orlando, and said that quarterbackis “ready to go.” That’s really good news for this franchise and the stability of the offense. After missing 20 games over the last two seasons, Tannehill should be eager to hit the field and lead this team in 2018. Gase also believes that Tannehill might have learned more about why he calls certain plays and gained clarity from observing last year from the sidelines. Hopefully a healthy Tannehill can take that time away from the playing field and harness it into an offensive explosion when it counts this fall. Tannehill must take the next step forward at the most important position on a football team for Miami to have sustained success.- Adam Gase has officially moved on from last season, and now has plenty of new faces on this roster. Some big names have moved on to other cities, and now Dolphins fans must get familiar with the likes ofand. Those names and others were selected by the Miami brass not only to win games, but to add value and leadership to this roster. Listening to Gase speak about the passion and importance of getting the right players on the field and in the locker room, the Dolphins are trying to address some of the shortcomings most fans never get to see or experience. Sometimes you have to make moves that change the culture and hopefully those changes also result in effecting the outcome of games ahead at the same time.