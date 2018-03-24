5 Things To Know About Frank Gore

1. He grew up in Coconut Grove, Florida, and attended Coral Gables High Schools where, during his senior year in 2000, he broke several Miami-Dade County single-season records, including rushing yards (2,997) and touchdowns (39).

2. As a true freshman at Miami, Gore rushed for 562 and five touchdowns for the national champion Hurricanes, whose running backs corps also included future NFL draft picks Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee and Najeh Davenport.

3. Gore is the only running back in the NFL to rush for at least 900 yards each of the past three seasons.

4. Gore was the 2016 winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

5. With 12 consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more scrimmage yards, Gore needs one more to tie the NFL record that belongs to Emmitt Smith.