A Special Season For Thomas

made a big splash almost immediately after arriving in South Florida, but from the start he never wanted to be known only for that game-clinching interception against the New England Patriots in December of 2013.He has succeeded in that regard.For the second consecutive season, Thomas was recognized on and off the field in 2016. He earned one of the weekly NFLPA Community Service awards this season, was named the winner of the Good Guy Award by the South Florida chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America, and then earned a vote for The Associated Press All-Pro team for his work on special teams.“It’s great to get the votes that I did get,” Thomas said. “Went from not being mentioned, not even in the picture to where people are voting for me for All-Pro, so that’s great. But definitely not satisfied with that. Besides a couple of my teammates who I feel like deserve a couple of votes, too, I feel like I’m the best special teams player out here. I’m going to be keep working hard until I get the recognition I feel I’ve earned.”Without question, Thomas has been all about hard work.Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi talked on a regular basis this past season about Thomas’ work ethic and what a great role model he was for the other players on special teams.Thomas actually began getting concrete rewards for his hard work in 2015 when he was named an All-Pro by analytics and analysis website profootballfocus.com and also earned the Dolphins’ Nat Moore Community Service Award for his off-the-field work.Along with special teams, Thomas has proven a valuable player on defense. He started 13 games at safety for the Dolphins in 2015 and then eight this past season, plus the playoff game at Pittsburgh.While it was overshadowed by the loss against the Steelers, Thomas had a strong effort in the playoff game as he came up with an interception and also had a 3-yard run for a first down on a fake punt.“Every year I feel like my level of play has increased, has gotten better, but at the same time definitely not satisfied,” he said. “I always feel like I can get better.”It’s the exact same approach Thomas takes when he looks at what the Dolphins accomplished in 2016: better but not enough.“We’re not satisfied just making it to the playoffs,” he said. “No, we wanted to go there, we wanted to win. We wanted to go all the way to the Super Bowl. How we played (in the playoff game) wasn’t good enough and for everybody who returns here, the mind-set is going to be coming back not just to try to make the playoffs but to try to dominate. Dominate your unit. Have a dominant defense. Have an imposing offense. Imposing special teams. Dominate special teams. That’s going to be the mind-set.“(The season was) successful based upon how this team has been performing in the most recent years. We were resilient, worked hard, overcame a lot of adversity, especially when it comes to injuries, but that wasn’t our goal, just to make it to the playoffs and get outed in the first round. Successful yes, but definitely not satisfied about it.”