AC in the AM: Answering Your Questions

Now that we're a few seasons removed from the Jeff Ireland era, do you see (in culture and results) positive differences in team management?— Leadership Coalition (@LDRSHPcoalition) August 14, 2017
AC: Most definitely. This is the most stable management situation I have seen with this franchise in a long, long time. First of all, the football hierarchy of Executive VP Mike Tannenbaum, GM Chris Grier and Coach Adam Gase truly like, respect and work well with one another. I can’t tell you how much that means to the day-to-day operation. Then you’ve got to factor in team President Tom Garfinkel who has eliminated the gap between the football and business operations and works so well with Tannenbaum, Grier and Gase. This is now a team in every sense of the word and I truthfully couldn’t always say that. The culture has changed and the results were evident in last year’s 10-6 record.
How is the locker room responding to the Cutler signing? I know— Kenny Kistner (@kistner10) August 14, 2017
Matt Mooreis really popular with the other players
AC: From everything I see and hear, it has been very positive. There is a real trust among these players when it comes to Adam Gase and the decisions he makes. Signing a veteran like Cutler sends a clear message about expectations. To Cutler’s credit, he has done well to fit in and has been quick to turn to his teammates, including Matt Moore, for advice. Yes, Moore is well liked and very popular in the locker room. But Moore understands the situation and so do his teammates.
Hey AC! Do you think— Sean Hernandez (@SeanHrndz) August 14, 2017
Ryan Tannehillwill be here next year? I'd hate for this to be the end of his time with the ...
AC: Hey SH! I definitely think Ryan Tannehill will be here next year. First of all, there are examples all over the NFL of quarterbacks returning from an ACL surgery and playing extremely well, in some cases better than they played before the injury. Heard of Tom Brady? Tannehill will be 30 years old next season and he’s got several years left on his contract. I would be truly surprised if he isn’t in a Dolphins’ uniform in 2018.
Should we trade WRs for lbs?— JZ is (@JZisAsian) August 14, 2017
AC: I understand where you are coming from. The Dolphins are loaded at wide receiver and short on linebackers with the loss of both
Is this roster set? Is team brass satisfied with LB, OG talent?— Juan Mayo (@SrMayo1) August 14, 2017
AC: The roster is never set. I expect this to be an ongoing process, perhaps even through the season. Certainly when rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53 on Sept. 2, over 1,000 players will be hitting the open market and there figures to be plenty of movement all around the league. While I don’t anticipate a trade (see question above), I do expect the waiver wire to offer some enticing options with so many players available at the same time. The next three preseason games will help determine where those needs exist.
What are the Fins options at LB with MacMillan out?— Gino Di Giulio (@GDIG99) August 14, 2017
AC:
Biggest surprise this season so far?— MASSphinsFans (@MaDolphinFans) August 14, 2017
AC: How can you not go with fifth-round draft pick
Are you encouraged by the commitment to a winning season rather than writing it off and going for high picks next year, good move?— Gareth Davies (@CllrGaDavies) August 14, 2017
AC: I truthfully wouldn’t expect anything less. The fact that the Dolphins moved so quickly to get
I was hoping to see more from— John Fiorino (@jtwin17) August 14, 2017
Julius Thomasso far. Your thoughts?
AC: It’s still way too early. I believe strongly that Thomas will be a major part of this offense. What a veteran like Thomas does in August is truthfully not important. We’ve seen what he can do when he’s healthy. We’ve seen how he can flourish in Gase’s offense. Ask Gase about Thomas and his eyes open wide. It is clear he has some big plans for him, some specific plays in mind. It has been far too long since this team has had a game-breaking tight end. There is every reason to believe that Thomas can be that player.
How much time do you see Marquise Gray receiving during the regular season, especially if Julius continues at this rate? Gray is a Baller— VAFinsRepresenta(CB) (@Trustrugglez) August 14, 2017
AC: Don’t get many questions about
Do reporters get attached to the players like the fans do or do you treat it like a job?— Jessica Kinney (@teamjandy) August 14, 2017
AC: Great question. First of all, I have never treated this like a job. I enjoy it too much, absolutely love football and cherish the friendships that I’ve made over the years. Yes, some of those friendships are with players, others with coaches. Most of those friendships, though, have come following their careers. But the seeds were definitely planted while they are playing. Yes, you get attached to players. It’s nearly impossible not to when you are dealing with class acts on and off the field like