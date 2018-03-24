AC in the AM: Five Thoughts On The Frank Gore Signing

Welcome home,— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 23, 2018
Frank Gore.
1. Is this a good story or what? College star at the University of Miami returns home to finish a Hall of Fame bound career with the Dolphins. I know he'll be 35 years old this season. I understand his best seasons are in the rearview mirror. But this was a no-brainer signing. Gore is a physical marvel, who hasn't missed a start since the 2011 season and just fell short of his 10th 1,000 yard-plus season with the Colts in 2016. It seems only right that he'll finish where he started, right in his hometown.
2. Think
3. How does Gore fit into this offense? He'll certainly get his share of carries in an offense that is designed for more than one featured back. He'll also be a legitimate threat in the passing game, his 443 career catches a clear indication of how many ways he can effect a game. And don't forget about his blocking prowess, which has along been among the best in the league from the running back position.
Let’s go ahead and get this photoshopped with @MiamiDolphins colors.. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/1GajNoHZ9V—
Daniel Kilgore(@DanielKilgore67) March 22, 2018
4. Gore's value to this locker room is also a huge plus. He has been a leader since his playing days with the Hurricanes, setting an example by both actions and words. With the loss this offseason of such team leaders as Mike Pouncey and Ndamukong Suh, Gore comes along at an ideal time and could go a long way to filling any leadership void that might exist.