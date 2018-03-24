AC in the AM: Five Thoughts On The Frank Gore Signing

1. Is this a good story or what? College star at the University of Miami returns home to finish a Hall of Fame bound career with the Dolphins. I know he'll be 35 years old this season. I understand his best seasons are in the rearview mirror. But this was a no-brainer signing. Gore is a physical marvel, who hasn't missed a start since the 2011 season and just fell short of his 10th 1,000 yard-plus season with the Colts in 2016. It seems only right that he'll finish where he started, right in his hometown.

2. Thinkis smiling today? You bet he is. What better role model, what better mentor, than someone like Frank Gore? Drake has just touched the surface of what I believe is top-tier ability. Gore could very well help him reach the next level. His five Pro Bowl appearance should certainly get Drake's attention.3. How does Gore fit into this offense? He'll certainly get his share of carries in an offense that is designed for more than one featured back. He'll also be a legitimate threat in the passing game, his 443 career catches a clear indication of how many ways he can effect a game. And don't forget about his blocking prowess, which has along been among the best in the league from the running back position.4. Gore's value to this locker room is also a huge plus. He has been a leader since his playing days with the Hurricanes, setting an example by both actions and words. With the loss this offseason of such team leaders as Mike Pouncey and Ndamukong Suh, Gore comes along at an ideal time and could go a long way to filling any leadership void that might exist.5. The big picture? You can cross off another offseason need. While Gore is certainly not a long-term alternative, he tempers the need of drafting a running back early on and gives the Dolphins the flexibility to pursue some of their other most glaring concerns. Bottom Line: Frank Gore is a winner. Always has been. He'll bring value, consistency and production to this offense. What's not to like?